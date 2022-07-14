MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you live in Wilson, Arkansas, you may want to prepare to spend at least five hours without power.

A planned power outage for a large part of town is scheduled from 4 p.m. to at least 9 p.m. Thursday due to a pole being replaced by the telephone building, city officials announced.

The Town of Wilson said they do not know exactly what part of town will be affected by the outage.

City officials are asking residents to inform as many people about the outage as possible and to check on neighbors who are may struggle during the heat.