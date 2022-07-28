MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County.
State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest.
According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based on felony warrants relating to a controlled substance. They said the investigation focused on drug dealers suspected of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstasy.
Authorities said they recovered more than five pounds of various narcotics that were purchased among 30 suspects.
According to the ASP, as of 11:30 am Thursday, they have 30 people charged with delivery of a controlled substance and the following people are incarcerated at the Cross County Detention Center. Below, are a list of suspects:
- Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City
- Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City
- Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City
- Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City
- Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City
- Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City
- Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City
- Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City
- Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City
- Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City
- Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City
- Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City
- Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City
- Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City
- Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City
- Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne
- Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock
- Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener
- Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City
- Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City
- Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City
- Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City
Arkansas State Police are still looking for the remaining suspects. Their names are listed below:
- Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City
- Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City
- Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City
- Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City
- Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City
- Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City
- Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City
- Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt
If you have any information about these or any other cases, you are urged to contact the Arkansas State Police in Forrest City or the Forrest City Police Department.
ASP said federal charges are expected to be filed against some individuals in this case, in addition to state charges.