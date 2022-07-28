MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County.

State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest.

According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based on felony warrants relating to a controlled substance. They said the investigation focused on drug dealers suspected of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstasy.

Authorities said they recovered more than five pounds of various narcotics that were purchased among 30 suspects.

According to the ASP, as of 11:30 am Thursday, they have 30 people charged with delivery of a controlled substance and the following people are incarcerated at the Cross County Detention Center. Below, are a list of suspects:

Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City

Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City

Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City

Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City

Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City

Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City

Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City

Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City

Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City

Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City

Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City

Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City

Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City

Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne

Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock

Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener

Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City

Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City

Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City

Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City

Arkansas State Police are still looking for the remaining suspects. Their names are listed below:

Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City

Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City

Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City

Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City

Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City

Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City

Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt

If you have any information about these or any other cases, you are urged to contact the Arkansas State Police in Forrest City or the Forrest City Police Department.

ASP said federal charges are expected to be filed against some individuals in this case, in addition to state charges.