NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While one is already underway, Tennesseans have two more sales tax holidays to look forward to in the coming weeks.

The traditional “back-to-school” tax holiday will take place this coming weekend. Plus, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two other sales tax holidays this year that includes food supplies and gun safety equipment.

“We want Tennesseans to know about these holidays so they can take advantage of this tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

July 29 – July 31: Clothing, School Supplies, Computers

Exempt items

Clothing priced under $100 per item

School supplies priced under $100 per item

Computers, laptops, tablets priced under $1,500 per item

Online purchases are included

Nonexempt items

Jewelry, handbags, sports equipment

Pair of shoes that are more than $100 cannot be split up

Clothing priced at more than $100

School supplies sold together priced at more than $100 cannot be split up

Hard drives, flash drives

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

“During this time of record inflation and high prices, we’re proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.”

August 1 – 31: Food and Food Ingredients

Examples of exempt items

Baby food

Bread

Frozen meals

Ice cream

Fish and meats

Nonexempt items

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Candy

Dietary supplements

Prepared food

Micro Market food items or vending machine food items

Now – June 30, 2023: Gun Safes and Safety Equipment

Exempt items

Gun safe

Gun lock with combination or padlock

Device equipped or installed on firearm for gun safety purposes

Other gun safety devices

Nonexempt items

Firearms of any kind

If you have any questions about the sales tax holidays then you can email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with questions.