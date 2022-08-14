MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say.

The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day.

According to the Arkansas State Police, three people have died and three others were injured and are still being treated.

Arkansas State Police released a list of shooting incidents:

1:53 PM, (Saturday, August 13th), at 4022 Frazier Pike, one wounded.

1:37 PM, (Saturday, August 13th), at 9401 Mabelvale Cutoff, no injuries.

7:20 PM, (Saturday, August 13th), one killed at 900 block of South Rodney Parham.

12:58 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), one killed at Frazier Pike & 3M Road.

2:39 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), one injured at Interstate 30 (eastbound) & 65th Street.

2:44 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), one injured at Interstate 440 (northbound) & near Springer Street.

Shortly before 3 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), at least three shootings, beginning at Interstate 630 (westbound) near the Big Rock interchange, followed by an incident near I-630 & Shackelford, then moving toward the intersection of Markham Street and Bowman, no injuries.

Approximately 4 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), a shooting at 13111 West Markham, no injuries.

5:14 PM, (Sunday, August 14th), a shooting inside a convenience store at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff, one killed and one critically wounded.

Arkansas State Police say at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, two people were arrested after a chase involving state police troopers. The two are believed to be connected to at least one of the shootings.