TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some thrill seekers landed themselves in hot water after jumping in a cooling tower of an old nuclear power plant in Hartsville Wednesday.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Hartsville Nuclear Plant, which was shut down in the 1970s.

Deputies with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department were initially alerted to paragliders near the property. Authorities saw the gliders return and one man parachute into the cooling tower.

Three men who are members of an extreme athletes group of professionally-trained jumpers and post their activities online were detained. They were eventually charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and warned to not trespass on Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) property.

One man was from Chattanooga while the other two are from Pennsylvania.

According to the sheriff, incidents like this have actually happened before. He said people try to sneak into the old nuclear plant, thinking there is top secret government information inside.