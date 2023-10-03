MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force reportedly seized over 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-40.

The task force said Monday night, agents stopped a pickup truck on I-40 in Haywood County for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, an agent and his K9 partner assigned from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department searched the vehicle and found garbage bags with approximately 282 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana under a tonneau cover.

The task force said the drugs were going to Pennsylvania and had Chinese writing on the packages.

One man is in custody and district attorney general Frederick Agee is prosecuting the case.