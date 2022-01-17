MCKENZIE, Tenn.– Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 27 dogs from desperate conditions on Monday at a property in McKenzie, Tennessee, about two hours west of Nashville.

According to ARC, responders found 24 small dogs running inside the home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels. Two dogs were living in the crawlspace under the house and one medium size dog was loose in the backyard.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

The planning for the rescue was called Operation Infinite Hope and began when local authorities reached out to ARC for assistance after being called to the property for a medical emergency last week.

All of the animals were transported to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, about 40 minutes east of Nashville, to receive thorough veterinary exams, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are transported to a shelter that will adopt them into loving homes.

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “And it’s appropriate we are here assisting this community on this day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The rescue also falls on the day of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a viral challenge that is encouraging people to donate $5 or more to animal protection organizations on the late actress’ birthday, January 17, as a way to honor her lifelong dedication to helping animals.

One of the dogs was named Betty White in her honor.

If you would like to donate to help these animals and other animals in need, you are encouraged to visit the Operation Infinite Hope website.