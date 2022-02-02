MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22 suspects Wednesday following indictments in a 16-month investigation.



The TBI said “Operation Big Red Ice 2.0” started in April of 2021, and has netted dozens of arrests. The TBI said as apart of the investigation, agents made multiple controlled purchases, searches, surveillance, and research which resulted in 33 indictments.



Henderson District Attorney General Jody Pickens had a warning for criminals in the community.



“My message to those of you who are engaged in drug trafficking but have not yet been

indicted, stop your criminality. It’s not worth the next eight to 30 years of your life,” Pickens said.



Twenty-two people have been indicted recently in regards to Operation Big Red Ice 2’s investigations, and 21 of them have been charged with one or more counts of intent to sell and deliver methamphetamines.

The defendants are:

Lacy Baldwin (DOB: 8/30/88), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Donald Ballard (DOB: 10/27/70), Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Ronald Ballard (DOB: 10/1/71), Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine), one count Simple Possession Schedule VI (marijuana), one count Simple

Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Chelsie Bazzell (DOB: 10/19/94), McKenzie – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Christopher Brunt (DOB: 2/5/80), Lexington – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Keisha Cannon (DOB: 10/2/82), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Elvis Dickson (DOB: 12/27/70), Michie – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

• Dustin Garner (DOB: 2/17/87), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Sarah Kelly-Justice (DOB: 5/6/76), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Christopher McPeake (DOB: 4/22/75), Huron – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Brandon Nance (DOB: 11/20/78), Scotts Hill – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Cheryl Parker (DOB: 5/17/58), Huron – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

• Jamie Parker (DOB: 4/13/76), Yuma – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

• Jeffery Parker (DOB: 3/16/68), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Timothy Parker (DOB: 8/28/64), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine), one count Possession with Intent (methamphetamine), 9 counts Possession of a

Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, 9 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted

Felon

• Curtis Renfroe (DOB: 4/9/54), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine), one count Possession of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Jeffery Tulley (DOB: 1/12/64), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine), Two counts Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous

Felony

• Brooksey Wadley (DOB: 1/24/91), Huntingdon – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Heather Wallace (DOB: 5/20/88), Huron – Four counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• David Webb Sr. (DOB: 10/17/58), Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• J. Bart Wilson Sr. (DOB: 1/13/68), Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

• Kimberly Wood (DOB: 5/26/81), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II

(methamphetamine)

Also arrested:

• Hollie Graves (DOB: 5/15/88), Lexington – One count Theft of Property (Motor Vehicle)

• Derek Maness (DOB: 9/48/94), Huron – One count Failure to Appear

• Christine Smith (DOB: 12/10/86), Lexington – One count of Failure to Appear