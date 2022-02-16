SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Representatives of France’s second-most visited theme park will meet with developers of a 200-acre commercial site in Sevierville, where the world’s largest convenience store will be built, about a potential partnership.

Puy du Fou, a historical theme park company based in France, will meet with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians this month to discuss the 200-acre development project at Exit 407 in Sevier County.

The project, named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure,” is owned and operated by Kituwah, LLC, a business subsidiary of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The development is located at the primary Tennessee entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Buc-ee’s, a popular Texas-based chain of country stores and gas stations, was the first to officially announce their presence at the site. The 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center will be largest convenience store in the world, complete with 120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations and a 250-feet car wash.

Site leaders have said they are exploring additional development possibilities such as a world-class golf attraction, go-cart facility and distillery experience.

Officials also said Wednesday that OE Experiences, a Knoxville-based experience development company, has represented Kituwah and The 407 project globally “in search of ideal experiences to anchor the entertainment-focused aspects of the development and to capture the benefits of the Smoky Mountain’s exceptional tourism economy.”

About 7000 persons attend the circus games in the “Triumph’s Sign” live show on August 16, 2013 in the Parc of the Puy du Fou in Les Epesses, western France . Photo: AFP PHOTO / FRANK PERRY

Puy Du Fou operates parks in France and Spain and is set to open in Shanghai later this year. The parks consist of immersive, theatrical experiences that put visitors into history-inspired events like medieval battles and Viking conquests.

With more than 2.3 million visitors in 2019, Puy du Fou trails only Disneyland Paris as France’s most visited theme park.

Puy du Fou has been twice elected “Best Theme Park in the World” in March 2012 (Thea Classic Award), then in November 2014 (Applause Award). Puy du Fou secured a place in the theme parks Hall of Fame in 2017.

“Puy du Fou has invented a unique artistic model in the world of leisure, a new type of experience, where visitors discover spectacular world-class shows and are immersed in ultra-realistic realms infused with history and legend for 45 years.”