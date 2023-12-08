MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with child molestation in Senatobia, Mississippi on Friday morning.

Jaylin Wooten of Senatobia was charged with touching, handling, etc. of a child (molestation/fondling). He is being held at the Tate County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Jaylin Wooten (Senatobia Police Department)

On Dec. 5, the Senatobia Police Department criminal investigations division opened an investigation into a complaint regarding the possible sexual assault of a child.

Police say investigators gathered enough evidence to determine the validity of the complaint, and on Dec 7, they were able to charge Wooten.

An arrest warrant was issued based on the probable cause collected, and on Friday, Wooten was taken into custody on the charge.

According to police, additional information was gathered during the investigation, which leads investigators to believe that there could be individuals who have information about previous incidents involving Wooten.

If you have information regarding Wooten, contact Lieutenant Brannon Rushing with the Senatobia Police Department at 662-542-5643.