KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County 911 received a call at 8:41 a.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of English Drive in Talbott. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and police officers responded to the scene where they discovered a 2-year-old boy had been shot.

JCSO says their investigation has led them to believe this shooting was accidental and the two-year-old boy was handling the gun. The sheriff added they believe the gun went off in the boy’s hands as he was playing with it and he was shot in the face.

The child underwent surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

A 2-year-old was shot Wednesday, March 23, on English Drive in Talbott. Source: WATE

A 2-year-old was shot Wednesday, March 23, on English Drive in Talbott. Source: WATE

A 2-year-old was shot Wednesday, March 23, on English Drive in Talbott. Source: WATE

Sheriff Coffey encourages anyone with a firearm with kids in the house to secure their weapons and keep them out of a child’s reach.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.