MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and one person was airlifted after a crash in Coahoma County Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the Coahoma County Fire Department responded to the crash at Dog Bog Road and Friars Point Highway 61 Road after reports of an overturned vehicle with multiple ejections.

Coahoma County Fire Department

According to reports, two victims were pronounced dead on the scene and another was airlifted to an area trauma center.

CCFD says the incident is being investigated by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.