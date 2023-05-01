MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two people have been arrested after being accused of breaking into the Turner Dairy in Covington, Tennessee on Thursday.

On April 27 around 8:21 a.m., Covington Police say they responded to an intruder call from Turner Diary regarding a burglary where they were told two male suspects entered the building but ran once they saw a bystander.

After officers checked around the area, they saw two suspects walking around the Woodale subdivision. The suspects ran again, but in separate directions when the officers tried to approach them, reports say.

Cody Colvin (courtesy of Covington Police Department)

James Pittman (courtesy of Covington Police Department)

Hayley Sellers (courtesy of Covington Police Department)

Turner Diary Building (courtesy of Covington Police Department)

Officers say they were able to make contact with one of the suspects and positively identify him as James Pittman, who fit the description the bystander gave to police.

They also found a Blue Chrysler PT Cruiser that was headed in the direction of the unauthorized area. Hayley Sellers, Pittman’s girlfriend, was identified by police as the driver during a traffic stop, according to reports.

Pittman and Sellers were both detained and taken to the Criminal Investigation Division for interviews where they both admitted to their roles in the burglary at Turner Dairy, taking industrial equipment and a welder. The total value is $11,000.

Pittman was charged with Burglary and Sellers was charged with Facilitation of a Felony. Both are free on a $25,000 bond and are set to appear in court on May 23.

There is an arrest warrant out for the second male suspect, Cody Colvin.

If anyone has any additional information on the whereabouts of Colvin, please contact CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

COP is also taking tips through Facebook Messenger, the Covington Police Department, or the City of Covington website.

Chief Donna Turner released the following statement:

“The target buildings for this type of incident tend to be buildings that are unoccupied.

Industrial equipment is often stolen because it is valuable. These unoccupied buildings tend to

possess industrial equipment that has been left over from previously being used. If anyone sees suspicious activity around or inside an unauthorized building, don’t think they are just passing by. It takes a brief moment for them to gather some sort of profitable industrial equipment that does not belong to them.”