CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Lottery player in Clarksville won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at BP Shop at 2088 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.

The ticket holder matched five of the white ball numbers in the drawing.

According to lottery officials, this is the 380th ticket worth $1 million or more sold since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets in 2004.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $1.25 billion.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.