MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division.

Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Savannah Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Homeland Security.

The TBI said undercover officers spent almost a year investigating methamphetamine sales in West Tennessee which lead to 19 indictments. During the course of their investigations, agents also seized three firearms, methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, various pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

The TBI started making arrests on Monday, August 1.

The following individuals have been charged, according to the TBI:

Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

(DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000.

(DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent.

(DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia Sue Dale (DOB 10/26/1979), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

(DOB 10/26/1979), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Carlos Mandel Thompson (DOB 03/03/1979), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond $25,000.

(DOB 03/03/1979), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond $25,000. Richard Allen Hutton (DOB 01/04/1961), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, two counts Possession of Schedule IV, one count Possession of Schedule I. Bond $25,000.

(DOB 01/04/1961), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, two counts Possession of Schedule IV, one count Possession of Schedule I. Bond $25,000. Michael Wade Uding (DOB 08/30/1983), Savannah: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm.

(DOB 08/30/1983), Savannah: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm. Willie Spencer (DOB 02/13/1968), Savannah: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana).

(DOB 02/13/1968), Savannah: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana). Jerry Dee Garrard (DOB 08/21/1956), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

(DOB 08/21/1956), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). David Allen Pevahouse (DOB 09/22/1979), Clifton: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

(DOB 09/22/1979), Clifton: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Jordan Dane Weatherspoon (DOB 07/27/1983), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond $25,000.

(DOB 07/27/1983), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond $25,000. Joanna Sue Sharp (DOB 09/07/1987), Savannah: Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

(DOB 09/07/1987), Savannah: Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Tarvis Lacarie Bailey (DOB 01/30/1979), Saltillo: One count Intimidation/ Coercion of a Witness, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

(DOB 01/30/1979), Saltillo: One count Intimidation/ Coercion of a Witness, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Ronald Stanford Buford (DOB 06/03/1967), Saltillo: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

(DOB 06/03/1967), Saltillo: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Monica Crouse (DOB 07/31/1983), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Bond $25,000.

(DOB 07/31/1983), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. David Rhodes (DOB 06/24/1997), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Bond $25,000.