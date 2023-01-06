WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —- West Memphis Police need your help finding whoever shot a teenage boy outside an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Avalon around 3:30.

First responders arrived to find the boy shot multiple times; he was taken to Regional One for treatment.

According to those in the area, the teenager was shot three times.

“I seen a whole bunch of police cars… they had the whole building surrounded… and it was a whole bunch of crime scene tape,” said Chris Real, West Memphis citizen.

The victim’s mother says he is doing okay.

As of now, police have not released a motive or suspect information.