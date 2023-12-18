MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot while at home sleeping in the bed in Clarksdale, Mississippi, according to the Clarksdale Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 100 block of Douglas Street regarding a shooting where a house was shot into multiple times. The 13-year-old was found shot.

The child was then taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. There were no other injuries reported.

Among the shots fired call, three residential burglaries were reported from December 14 through December 18.

One burglary happened in the 900 block of Russwin Street where the suspect forced themselves inside the home. They stole two Pro Max cell phones and a TLC 50-inch television from the wall.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Azalea Street regarding a residential burglary where a suspect stole 15 pairs of camouflage gloves.

The last reported burglary took place in the 600 block of Florida Street. Reports state the suspects broke into the home and stole an unknown amount of cash.