BATESVILLE, Miss.– A Mississippi man is behind bars following a police chase that led to a drug bust Sunday.

Batesville Police said Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Stevenson attempted to run away, but officers were able to quickly take him into custody.

Police did not say what happened leading up to the incident.

Officers found 3.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 35 ecstasy pills, 100 pressed fentanyl pills, and 1.5 pounds of marijuana. Stevenson was also in possession of two firearms.

He was given medical attention for minor injuries and later transported to the Panola County Jail.

Stevenson is facing charges for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, firearm enhancement, resisting arrest and felony fleeing along with multiple traffic offenses.