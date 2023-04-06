MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone in Mississippi is $1 million richer after matching all five white balls in the Powerball drawing Monday night.

The winning Powerball numbers were 16-30-31-54-68 with a Powerball of 1.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Sprint Mart in Corinth. The player did not purchase the Power Play option that would have increased the prize money to $2 million.

The Mississippi Lottery said during the month of March, 23 players received an additional $2,500 when they collected their winnings. The Mississippi Lottery rolled the dice each morning, determining what number of visitors would be the recipient of the Double-Luck additional prize money.

“To show our players how much we appreciate them, we decided to add in a fun surprise during the month of March. Each day, one visitor to headquarters was given an unexpected $2,500 on top of whatever amount they were collecting,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Players loved it!”

Winners of the additional cash were from Durant, Pascagoula, Boyle, Hattiesburg (2), Columbus, Clinton, Scooba, Magnolia, Flowood, Jackson (2), Coffeeville, Pace, Eupora, Terry, Laurel, Canton, Louisville, McComb, Petal, Marion and Mobile, Ala.



