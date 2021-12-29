COSBY, Tenn (WATE) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed near Cosby, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The helicopter came down near the Sevier-Cocke County line on Apple Tree Lane, just off U.S. Highway 321, about 15 miles northeast of Gatlinburg.

The flight path of a helicopter that crashed in Cosby along the Sevier-Cocke County line. Source: FlightAware.com

Two people were on board the flight according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Information on the second person on the flight has not been released.

Flight data shows the private helicopter took off at 2:13 p.m. from Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville and was in the air for about 8 minutes before dropping off of radar in the mountains.

Tom and Barb Reau told WATE 6 they saw the helicopter fall from the sky near their home.

“We had our window open, I was sitting over in the chair, and we heard the struggling engine” Barb Reau said. “And then all of a sudden he looked at me and said ‘oh my gosh its going down.'”

“I could see the white of the helicopter … and he was going nose first into the trees,” Tom said. “I followed him down until I couldn’t see him anymore. I didn’t hear an explosion or anything.”

Steve Sherman, a gas station attendant at a convenience store less than a mile away, said he heard the boom.

When he went to look outside, the fog was the first thing he noticed. He was surprised anyone was flying in that weather.

Next thing he knew, first responders were rushing by to get to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle is parked to block the road where a helicopter crashed on Dec. 29, 2021.