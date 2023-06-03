MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving the Union County Sheriff’s Department that left one person dead on Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Myrtle, Mississippi.

When they arrived at the scene and approached the house an individual pointed a gun at them.

Reports say the deputies were not harmed, but the individual died due to his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation and MBI is working to gather evidence in this incident.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.