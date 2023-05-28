MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has left one person dead and four people injured on Saturday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, around 11:00 p.m., Marianna Police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street.

A man was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and his condition is currently unknown.

A woman was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock and is in critical condition.

Another man and a woman were taken to two different hospitals before they were both airlifted to UAMS Medical Center. Both individuals are also in critical condition.

Olansa Bender, 37, of Jonesboro was taken to Forrest City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was then taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where his manner and cause of death will be determined.

This is still an ongoing investigation but Marianna Police Department has asked Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the shooting.