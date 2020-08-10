Mid-South wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Mid-South wrestler has died from the coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post by his handler, James Harris, also known as Kamala, has died.

It’s not clear when the death happened.

Harris traveled the world in the 1980s and early 90s wrestling people like Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker.

WREG spoke with Harris in 2012 after he lost a leg from high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Even in his struggles to adjust to life without his leg, he said he only wanted fans to see him in one way.

“Don’t think of me as, ‘Oh please help me, help me.’ I don’t want them to think of me like that,” Harris said in 2012. “I want them to think of me as uplifting.”

Kamala wasn’t just influential in the wrestling world. He was also a big part of his north Mississippi community.