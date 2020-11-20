Mid-South woman confronts scammer after receiving fake Amazon email

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman wants to warn others after receiving a fishy email claiming to be from Amazon.

Wanda Lee recently received an email that looks eerily similar to how a traditional Amazon receipt looks.

“We shop with Amazon all the time,” Lee said.

But things didn’t add up. First the order: a television and gamming console for more than $6,000!

“My first thought was I’m getting ready to kill my husband,” Lee said.

Another thing wrong: the shipping address, in Willmington, Delaware.

And when you look closer you can see the email address is not an Amazon address.

The email also included a 1-800 number to call. Lee called and a man answered.

“He said, ‘yes I see the order, in order for us to reverse it I need your credit card ending in 7205’ or something. And I said our Amazon account is an in-store account,” Lee said.

The man continued to press for her credit card number.

“And I said, ‘let me talk to your supervisor or something because you’re not understanding’ and he hung up on me,” Lee said.

Lee called back. This time Lee let the person on the other end of the line know she wasn’t pleased.

“And I’m pretty sure that you guys are doing a scam and then I just went off I was like ‘Ya’ll outta be ashamed of yourself, at this time with this pandemic.’ Click! He hung up on me,” she said.

She immediately notified the Better Business Bureau. They call it an imposter scams saying nationally there’s been more than 1,100 reports, 39 of those locally.

“What these crooks are doing is fishing for your information,” said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. “Hoping that you will bite and give them the information they’re looking for.”

Lee’s as a word of advice as more people shop online during the pandemic.

“Check everything. If you’re checking your list to Santa Claus twice, check your orders twice,” Lee said.