Mid-South woman charged in connection to interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she opened fire on her ex-boyfriend while traveling down I-240 earlier this month.

The victim told police he was taking another woman home on Sunday, February 2, when he noticed his ex-girlfriend Constance Barr following him in her Nissan Altima.

He said he had just turned onto I-240 when Barr allegedly pulled up on the passenger side and opened fire. Fearing for his safety, the man got off the interstate at the South Parkway exit, but Barr continued to follow him.

He finally came to a stop just off the interstate and got out of his car to confront Barr, leading to a physical fight, police said. The victim managed to disarm Barr, but she grabbed a second gun and began firing once again at the victim.

The other woman, still inside the victim’s car, took control of the the vehicle and fled the area to notify police.

According to jail records, Barr was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.