Mid-South woman accused of causing a disturbance that led to child being shot in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after being accused of causing a disturbance that ultimately led to a child being shot in East Memphis.

On October 2, the child’s mother told police she was leaving a business in the 3900 block of Park Avenue when a woman and an uknown man followed her outside. Once outside, Shante Dennard pulled up, grabbed her phone and began recording with the intent to “cause a disturbance,” police said in their report.

There was a brief altercation followed by the mother trying to leave with the five children. That’s when the woman who followed the family out of the business fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking a five-year-old girl in the shoulder.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatement. The other children and the mother were not injured, police said.

Dennard was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated rioting.

As for the woman accused of firing the shots, authorities said they know her name but it appears she has not been arrested.