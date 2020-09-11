Tipton County teen, church group urge Gov. Bill Lee to issue statewide mask mandate

TIPTON CO., Tenn. — A Mid-South teen is taking initiative to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by asking Tennessee governor Bill Lee to mandate masks statewide.

The Southern Christian Coalition says it’s time for Governor Bill Lee to put harsher restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 — starting by implementing a statewide mask mandate. As of now, the decision to require masks is up to each county.

“Along with the countless medical professionals across this state, I must ask you, Gov. Lee, why there has been no mandate issued that we all must wear a mask in public spaces?” asked First Congregational Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Lillian Hallstrand Lammers.

Brighton High School junior Alaina Snider says she is doing her part to stop the spread by doing virtual learning. She says she wanted to do in-person learning until she learned from peers certain protective measures were not being enforced within the school.

“I’ve been told that if masks are worn, they’re usually worn below the nose, and they’re allowing things called masks breaks where teachers allow themselves and students to remove their mask to get a breather,” Snider said.

Brighton principal Brian Norton said mask breaks are allowed as long as they are timely. He says he is proud of how students and faculty are handling the mandate, and that masks are available at every entrance of the school.

Norton said so far, there have been no positive cases at the high school.

But for Snider, that’s not enough.

“People do not take this virus as seriously as they should,” Snider said.

Snider says it’s not just the school district she’s frustrated with but the county as a whole.

Tipton County currently has a mask mandate, but she feels it’s not being properly enforced. Right now, the county is up to nearly 1,600 cases.

“I am asking Gov. Lee to please issue a statewide mask mandate as a start because all of our lives and our health is at risk,” Snider said.