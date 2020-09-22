Mid-South teen indicted on murder charges after deadly South Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South teen was indicted on first-degree murder and reckless endangerment charges after the deaths of two Mississippi men last year.

According to police, officers were called to the Fast Fuel gas station in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley at South Parkway in September 2019 and found two men unresponsive inside a car. The victims, Xabian Myers and Terrell Henry, had both been shot multiple times and died at the hospital sometime later.

Witnesses and security video placed 17-year-old Deshean McKinnie and a woman on the scene. Both were seen climbing over the victims and walking away from the car.

The woman was not identified.