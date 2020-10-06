Mid-South teacher dies while being treated for COVID-19, family says

HARRISBURG, Ark. — A Mid-South teacher and mother of five died while her family says she was being treated for COVID-19.

A “much loved teacher,” Susanne Michael graduated from Williams Baptist University and taught six years before making the move to Harrisburg Elementary. She was starting her ninth year at the school when she died on October 1.

“Mrs. Michael was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students. Above all we express sympathy to her husband, Keith, and their five children. We will all miss Mrs. Michael very much and our school community will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss.”

All of her classes will continue as scheduled, and counselors will be on hand for students and co-workers.

“Time heals, but time can seem to move slowly when a friend has been lost. Susanne Michael was such a friend. We remember her with love, and we will emulate her love of teaching as we care for our students.”