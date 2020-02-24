Mid-South soccer coach arrested for drunk driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South college soccer coach is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and wrecked his car on Memphis highway, with a gun in the car, early Sunday morning.

Shelby County Deputies responded to the call and found a Honda Civic in the median on Highway 385 near Forest Hill Irene.

Deputies say Brandon Vancleave was the driver and smelled of alcohol.

According to arrest records, Vancleave said he was driving from a place in Midtown where he was drinking and he was heading home when he found himself in the median.

Deputies conducted standard field sobriety tests and took him into custody. Officers also found a handgun in his front seat.

Vancleave is a soccer coach for Southwest Tennessee Community College.

The school released the following statement:

Brandon VanCleave works as a soccer coach for Southwest Tennessee Community College. We are in the process of gathering more information about this reported incident and are treating it as a personnel matter. Therefore, we will make no further comment.

Vancleave is scheduled to face a judge Monday morning.