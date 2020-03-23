Mid-South restaurant brings meals to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A local restaurant is taking the steps to make sure people are eating while businesses are shutting down to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Cafe, at Crosstown Concourse, started a project where anyone can donate a meal to someone in need for nine dollars. The cafe will take care of the rest.

"We delivered 385 meals last week and we're looking to hopefully continue the trend," Global Cafe General Manager Juan Viramontes said. "We've had a couple significant donors anonymous. Then, regular customers come in, purchased a couple meals for themselves and donated."

Viramontes hopes this latest social enterprise will keep him in the business of making food.

He says business has been slow since people started staying home.

"Took a turn for the worst in terms of sales, in terms of foot traffic," Viramontes said.

Viramontes says Global Cafe is a social enterprise in itself. His staff is made up of immigrants and refugees who understand the feeling of uncertainty.

"Some of us know what it feels like to not know where your next meal is coming from," he said.

Global Cafe is planning to make a big delivery to the Methodist Germantown Emergency Room this week.

"We're trying to feed some of these people working around the clock, who were already stressed," Viramontes said. "With restaurants closed, it makes it even tougher for them to catch a lunch break."

If you would like to take part in donating a meal, you can donate here.