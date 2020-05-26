Some Mid-South residents seek coronavirus testing as businesses start to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that more people are getting back to work some businesses are requiring employees to get a COVID-19 test.

Other employees like Mike Williams are volunteering to take it. He showed up at the Hilton in East Memphis, as it was transformed Tuesday into a COVID-19 testing site. He didn’t have any symptoms but wanted to make sure he doesn’t have the virus.

“I work around a lot of people and I wanna make sure I don’t affect somebody.”

Others WREG’s Melissa Moon talked to said the same thing. One man in the restaurant business said the test is a must for him.

“Very, very easy. Very convenient. Five minutes from the house.”

Also making it easier is that fact it’s a self administered swab test. Baptist disease experts said the test is not only less invasive than the deeper nasopharyngeal swab test, but appears to be just as effective.

One woman told us she just came by to get the test so she could visit her mother.

“She’s at home, she just has heart failure. I just wanna be careful. I don’t want to get my mom sick.”

Kroger will be at the site for the rest of the week. Results are back in two to three days.