Mid-South residents line up for multi-million-dollar lottery jackpots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Mid-South are lining up for Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot drawings this weekend, and that now includes Mississippi.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $750 million, and Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is up to $640 million.

“I promise you if I win that my goal is to open me some businesses and put a lot away for my kids right now,” said Angela Bradley, who purchased a ticket.

Harold Daniels purchases tickets every week and has done so for the last 20 years.

“I just hope one day I win the big money so I could do some things I want to do,” Daniels said. “I want to open a homeless shelter up for people to have somewhere to get out of the cold.”

He says there’s a method to his efforts.

“I’m a quick pick person, whatever it is, because I read online about 80% of the people who win it’s a quick pick,” Daniels said.

And for some people who participate, it’s not about winning the big prize but doing their part to make their community a better place.

“We probably spent more than we made, but it’s ok because it’s going to a good cause,” Daniels said.

Mississippi lottery officials say during the first seven months of play, sales surpassed $70 million. That money goes toward road and bridge repairs across the state.

Tennessee reports $109 million in revenue to the state’s education fund during its second quarter. It’s a win-win situation for those that participate.

“They should get excited about it and hopefully it will stop a lot of chaos, because a lot of the chaos now is because of the poverty and money situation, so I believe a lot of people could benefit,” Bradley said.

