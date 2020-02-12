Mid-South prepares for possible flooding in areas hit by recent tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The soaking rain in the Mid-South is forcing many to keep a close eye on possible flooding.

One of those areas at risk of flooding is North Mississippi.

Josh Harper, deputy director of DeSoto County Emergency Management, monitors the soppy conditions and said thankfully DeSoto County isn't looking at any severe threats.

But they're not letting their guard down, still keeping an eye on some areas known for flash flooding.

"The county supervisors have done a lot of mitigation projects since then, which has relieved a lot of these rivers and streams from filling up and flooding, so hopefully those hold up," Harper said.

Another person keeping an eye to the sky is Joyce Pryor, who has worked at Smarts Grocery outside Hernando for the last seven years.

"It hurts our business bad when the road floods," Pryor said.

The country market is located right off Holly Springs Road. The road is notorious for closures, as it runs through the Coldwater River and various creeks.

If you can't cross the road, you can't make it to the market to shop.

Right now the road is passable, but that could change.

"But it might be coming," Pryor said. "If it keeps raining for two or three more days, the road will be closed."

Harper said a $35 million project to overhaul the road and alleviate flooding is in the works.

Before changes are made, all Pryor and others living in the area can do is hope conditions don't get worse.

This rain also certainly isn't making the cleanup process any easier on the homeowners who suffered damage from tornadoes in the area last month.