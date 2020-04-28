Mid-South photographer doing ‘drive-by’ sessions to maintain social distancing

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Mid-South photographer has found a unique way to keep his business going.

His clients can’t come to his studio due to stay-at-home orders in effect. Instead, Alex Ginsburg goes to them.

“I figured, gosh, if I can just get them to come to their front yard, we got it,” Ginsburg said.

That way, he can keep taking family portraits while keeping his distance, and he does that by shooting the photos from his car.

“We came up with drive-by sessions,” Ginsburg said. “They’ve been excited. I did a drive-by session the other day, and mom said, ‘This is the first time I’ve been dressed in weeks.'”

He’s done about 10 sessions in less than two weeks.

One of those sessions was with Barbara Williams’ granddaughters. He photographed them playing on a swing.

“It was just so much fun,” Williams said. “They even enjoyed it themselves.”

Ginsburg and his wife Rhonda are giving $25 of every purchase to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

“We wanted to be able to help,” Rhonda Ginsburg said. “With everybody struggling and it be being such a hard time, we wanted to give back also.”

They’re also documenting history. So is Memphis photographer Jamie Harmon.

Harmon has gotten national attention for his series “Quarantine Memphis.”