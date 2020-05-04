Mid-South musician sweeps the annual Blues Music Awards

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram swept the Blues Music Awards | Photo Courtesy of The Blues Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South musician swept the annual Blues Music Awards during a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, took home five statues.

Three were for his debut album, Kingfish, as well as Best Emerging Artist Album, Best Contemporary Blues Album, Album of the Year.

Ingram also received two performer awards: Best Contemporary Blues Male Artist and Instrumentalist-Guitar.

Nick Moss and his band featuring Dennis Gruenling also won three awards: Band of the Year; Traditional Blues Album for ‘Lucky Guy!’ Moss also took home Song of the Year for ‘Lucky Guy.’

Sugaray Rayford took home the award for Soul Blues Male Artist for the second year in a row as well as the coveted B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award.

People from all over the world were invited to the virtual event at no cost.

Charlie Musselwhite, Warren Haynes, Fantastic Negrito, Ruthie Foster, William Bell, Beth Hart and Keb’ Mo’ were just some of the names on the list of presenters.