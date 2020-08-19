Mid-South man killed during drive-by shooting

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South man was killed during a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in Coahoma County.
Just after midnight, first responders were called to Coahoma after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Derrick Moore of Tunica County dead from multiple gunshots.
He was reportedly killed during a drive-by shooting.
Authorities did not provide additional details. If you know anything about this incident, call (662) 624-3085.
