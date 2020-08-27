Mid-South man faces string of charges after pizza place robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces a string of charges after investigators say he robbed a Mid-South pizza place.

Court records show police responded to the Papa John’s Pizza on East Brooks Road in Whitehaven around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers she’d been opening up the store when a man walked up behind her and pointed a gun to her head.

The worker said as the man demanded she open the safe another employee showed up. The suspect is accused of forcing the employees into different areas then taking off with cash from the safe.

Investigators searched nearby and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description.

Memphis police said Emanuel England had to be tased when he resisted arrest. Now, he’s charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault.

A picture of England was not available at the time of publication.