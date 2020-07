MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Hickory Hill.

According to police, first responders were called to the 3900 block of Timber Trail after a reported shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said they are investigating this as a homicide.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.