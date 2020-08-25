Mid-South man charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting woman’s brake line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he cut the brake line on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

On August 4, the woman said she got off work and was heading home when she noticed her brake light was on. She had a mechanic take a look at her car and that’s when she learned that her brake line had been cut.

Investigators obtained surveilance video from the woman’s employer. The video reportedly showed her ex-boyfriend Jamie Martinez tampering with her car while she was at work.

During questioning, Martinez reportedly admitted to cutting the line “just because,” but later recanted his statement saying he was drunk and didn’t know if he did it.

He was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was later released on his own recognizance.