Mid-South man charged after deadly West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he shot and killed a 28-year-old Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Olive and Redding following a reported shooting. That’s when they found a West Memphis man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

Investigators said they were interviewing a person of interest Monday evening.

Several hours later, Justin Thomas, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not released.