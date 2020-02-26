Mid-South man accused of trying to kill driver trying to get around his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he tried to kill a man trying to drive around his car in Midtown.

The victim told police he was trying to pull into a parking lot in the 100 block of North Belvedere on February 25, but his path was partially blocked an open door of a Ford Escape.

A man later identified as Monterrio Pipkins motioned for him to turn around, but instead the victim said he tried to go around. Angry, the man pulled out a gun and fired three shots at the man’s vehicle.

The victim was not hurt during the encounter.

Video obtained by police reportedly showed him throwing a bottle at a red vehicle and stabbing the tires of another.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and vandalism.