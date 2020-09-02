MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after authorities say he attacked and shot a neighbor early Wednesday morning.
Demarceo Minnis was charged with aggravated assault.
According to arrest records, the victim and another person were walking in the area of Weaver and Eyers when Minnis came out of the woods swinging a bat. The victim started running and was shot multiple times in the arms.
The victim is expected to be okay, authorities said.
A motive was not released.
- Mid-South man accused of swinging bat at neighbor, shooting him in the arms
- Charlie Hebdo terror trial begins in Paris, five years after deadly attacks
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30
- Biden and Democrats raised a historic $364 million in August
- Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates