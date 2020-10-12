Mid-South man accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old girl in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after being accused of touching an 11-year-old girl inappropriately at a home in Oakhaven.
The child’s mother called police on Sunday saying that her 11-year-old stated Rico Reed had touched her between the legs while she was asleep on the couch.
By the time police arrived the suspect had fled, leading to a search. Reed was located on Winchester, taken into custody and charged with aggravated sexual battery.
Officers did not say how Reed knew the victim or why he was inside the home.
