Mid-South man accused in two separate accidents in Desoto County while driving drunk

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South man was arrested after Mississippi authorities say he was involved in two separate accidents while driving drunk.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, first responders were called to an accident at Goodman and Windchase Thursday evening only to discover that one driver – later identified as Unterio McKinney- had fled the scene.

Several people were injured in the Horn Lake accident, police said. They were treated for minor injuries.

After the crash, McKinney reportedly continued traveling down Goodman into Southaven where he struck several other vehicles. The accident forced authorities to shut down the road and divert traffic.

The 38-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, no driver’s license, no liability insurance and DUI 3rd offense.