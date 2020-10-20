Mid-South man indicted on murder charge after teen gunned down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was indicted on a murder charge after the death of a teen this past summer.
According to the Office of the District Attorney General, a grand jury indicted Earnest Smith, 25, in the death of 16-year-old Brandon Fleming, Jr. The teen was shot and killed on August 16 on Boyd Street.
Smith was arrested several weeks later and charged. He’s being held at the Shelby County Jail.
