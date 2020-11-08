Mid-South leaders react to Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election

WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday’s announcement marked history as Joe Biden became the oldest president-elect and Kamala Harris became the first minority woman to be vice-president-elect.



As the nation reacted to the news of Biden as the president-elect, local Mid-South leaders gave their opinion on the election outcome. Lawmakers from Tennessee shared their reactions to the election’s outcome.

Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, who was one of the first elected officials in the state to endorse Biden, said the following statement:

“The American people have spoken and an overwhelming majority of our citizens have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our nation.” Sen. Raumesh Akbari

The following are statement from people on both sides of the aisle:

“We are not only elated to have made history by electing the first Black woman as Vice President, but we are excited to join with Joe Biden as he works to shed the divisiveness that has marked the last four years of the Trump presidency.” Tennessee Democratic Party

“After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result.” U.S Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee