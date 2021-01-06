Mid-South lawmakers say they are safe, decry violence in Washington

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON- Lawmakers from Tennessee and the Mid-South reacted on social media as protestors took over the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

As Congress began a joint session to count an confirm Electoral College vote won by Biden, a large group of Trump supporters, in Washington, D.C for a rally, began storming the U.S. Capitol.

D.C police have confirmed one civilian was wounded by gunfire inside the Capitol.

Rep, Steve Cohen ( D-TN) Tweeted, “we are locked in the chamber as the hooligans have entered the Capitol.”

A short time later, he tweeted, “safely in my office. Masked and got out. Trump is an enemy of America.”

Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) also tweeted out, “I am safe. However, these actions are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence.”

Videos, photos show occupation of US Capitol

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted out, “These actions at the U.S. Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our job.”

“Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) said on Twitter.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said he was safe and thanked Capitol Police for helping bring te violence to an end.

To everyone who has asked, I am safe.



Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) also commented on Twitter, “Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. This needs to end now.”

Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws.



Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) texted his communications director as protestors began to breach the house floor.

Guest said Capitol police evacuated all members off the floor into a secure location and said it is a sad day four our country.