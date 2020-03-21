Mid-South Krogers operating on new hours due to pandemic

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Delta Division is changing store hours for 101 stores across the Mid-South starting on Monday.

In an e-mail sent on Saturday, the stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting on March 23.

The stores will be reserving the first hour, after opening, for people over 60 years old to shop Monday through Thursday.

“Our seniors and high-risk shoppers are very vulnerable during this pandemic, and we want to assist them as much as possible,” Kroger Delta Division President Victor Smith said. “We encourage all customers to respect this special time as we work to protect our community.”

Delta is hiring for multiple store and distribution center positions across the Mid-South.

Applicants can apply online at jobs.kroger.com.