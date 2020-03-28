Mid-South grocery chain struggles to keep shelves stocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grocery store chains are finding it hard to keep up with the high demand for supplies as health officials continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Trucks are lining up outside a Kroger Distribution Center, loaded with supplies ready to head out to the stores.

One truck driver says he’s been waiting to unload his truck since Friday afternoon. The pandemic is definitely starting to take a toll.

“The COVID-19 is effecting everybody,” Lee Tran said. “But to me, this is the time to do something for the country. We got to get America going.”

A Kroger spokeswoman says the line of trucks is the new normal and that stores across the Mid-South are getting shipments of supplies daily.

They also noted they are still hiring for positions even though a warehouse employee just tested positive for COVID-19.

She says the facility was deep cleaned, the employee had not been at work for a week and everyone coming into the building is having their temperature taken.